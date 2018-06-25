It’s been almost two years since Jimmy Fallon interviewed and playfully tussled the hair of Donald Trump on The Tonight Show. The episode received backlash and many argued that it normalized Trump’s political views and behavior. Now that we are deep into the Trump presidency and his steaming pile of controversies, Fallon continues to be haunted by the episode — and Trump wants him to suck it up.

Fallon admitted that he did not tussle his hair to “normalize him” or to stand by his political beliefs in a recent interview with THR.

He was clearly affected by the incident saying that he was sorry and didn’t mean to make anyone feel angry. He also admitted that he made a mistake and said, “looking back, I would do it differently.”

When Trump caught word of this he, like clockwork, took to Twitter and said: “@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

Since Fallon’s Trump tussle, Colbert has been beating him in total viewers. Many say that it is because Colbert digs into Trump and issues surrounding the administration while Fallon remains light on politics. Even so, Fallon has said that ratings don’t matter to him.