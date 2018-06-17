Donald Trump has responded to the labor dispute between Washington Post employees and publisher and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. “I think a really long strike would be a great idea,” Trump tweeted.

He continued, “Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is [the Washington Post] a registered lobbyist?”

His response comes after over 400 Washington Post staffers signed an open letter to Bezos asking for better pay and benefits.

The signees included editorial, advertising, production, drivers and managers, as well as such prominent staff as White House reporter Ashley Parker and politics reporter Dave Weigel. The labor dispute between Bezos and the union that represents roughly 880 editorial and business side employees has been going on for the last year. Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013.

Although the employees express gratitude for Bezos’s patronage, it notes, “In the past year alone, the Post has doubled the number of digital subscriptions and increased its online traffic by more than half; its advertising team has met or exceeded all its targets. All we are asking for is fairness for each and every employee who contributed to this company’s success: fair wages; fair benefits for retirement, family leave and health care; and a fair amount of job security.”