President Donald Trump this morning tweeted, “Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them?”

And then, he did.

In one of those incredible coincidences, Steve Doocy just happened to have a microphone and pinned it on the presidential lapel.

“You are about to see something on the Fox News Channel that has never happened in the history of White House reporting,” Doocy gushed to viewers as Trump had approached, with a flock of press in tow. “The President of the United States is just outside the press room and it looks as if he is en route to our location!”

“He tweeted earlier he saw we were on the front lawn, and was going to make an unannounced stop. And he is now!

“This is crazy! The president is now coming up the driveway.”

“Bring him this way,” Doocy shouted to Trump’s handlers. “This is awesome! Every single reporter who covers the White House is now heading to the Fox booth.”

“You got some excitement on your lawn today,” Doocy told Trump as he pinned the mic on him. “What brings you here?”

“Are we on already?” Trump asked. “We’re on every channel,” Doocy said, waiving to competitors.

“I was mugged by the media!” POTUS snarked of the walk up the driveway.

Some highlights from Trump remarks that followed:

On IG report former FBI chief James Comey showed poor judgment: It was Comey, not my FBI. The people in FBI are incredible. I would bet if you took a poll in the FBI I would win by more than anybody’s ever won a poll. But the top people were horrible you look at what happened. They were plotting against my election… I beat the Clinton dynasty, I beat the Bush dynasty, and now I guess I’m in the process of beating the very dishonest intelligence.

On IG report finding no bias behind Comey’s actions: The end result was wrong. there was total bias…It was a pretty good report and then I say that the IG blew it at very end with that statement. It was almost like Comey. He goes point after point about how guilty Hillary is, then said ‘But we’re not going to do anything about it’…That one sentence of conclusion was ridiculous.

G7 dust-up: They all called me to wish me happy birthday yesterday. I took it very well… The new prime minister of Italy is great – very strong ion immigration, like I am. It seems that ‘strong on immigration’ wins now. The Democrats are very weak on immigration.”

Separating children from parents at the border: That’s the Democrats wanting to do that, and they could solve it very easily. But they think it’s a good election point. I think it’s a horrible election point. That’s what Democrats gave us and I would be willing to change it today if they want to get in and negotiate. They’re afraid of security for our country. Most people want the Wall…If we don’t have the Wall, there is no bill.”

Whether he will talk to Special Counsel Mueller: I would like to talk but he seems to be very biased.

His base: I have the greatest supporters in the world. They’re the smartest, they’re the hardest working, they pay taxes, theyr’e incredible, they’re loyal. I have the bikers, the construction workers. I have them all – by the way, I have the FBI. You got into the FBI and take a poll of the real FBI – not the scum at the top.

Should Comey be locked up: I would never want to get involved with that. They seem like very criminal acts to me…Comey was the ring leader of this whole den of thieves.

Kim Jong Un: We get along very well; we had good chemistry…We really did hit it off.

Kim Jong Un White House Invitation: It could happen. He’s head of a country – and I mean he’s the strong head, and don’t let anybody think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.

Obama on North Korea: “When I spoke to President Obama he essentially was ready to go to war with North Korea. He felt you had to almost go to war. And I asked ‘Have you spoken to [Kim]?’ He goes, ‘No.’ “I asked him, ‘Do you think it would be a good idea to speak to him, maybe?’

Doocy says things are now moving “fast” in Washington: You’re having a lot of fun, right? Suppose Hillary got elected instead of Trump. You think it would be so exciting? Your ratings would be way down! No. 1 show in the morning, folks!..I like ratings. I study ratings.

White House Correspondents Dinner. I would have walked out. [Sarah Huckabee Sanders] should have walked out. Sometimes you don’t take the high road.