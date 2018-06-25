The Donald Trump and David Lynch mutual admiration society truly has commenced.

After the Twin Peaks co-creator praised the former Celebrity Apprentice host this weekend as potentially being “one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much,” it was only a matter of time until the Great Disruptor weighed in.

What’s as odd as a Lynch plot line is that Trump took a rare understated approach to responding to the compliment from the former Barack Obama supporter, Oscar nominee and professional contrarian. No online purging like what Trump did to former NBC pal Jimmy Fallon after the Tonight Show host expressed regrets about the way he had the then-candidate on his late-night show in 2016. No capitalizations. No Elephant Man, Wild at Heart or frustrated Emmy-nomination jokes. No digs at other Hollywood directors or mention of that other Tinseltown Trump fan Roseanne Barr.

Nope.

Instead the 72-year-old Trump up on Air Force One to a rally in South Carolina simply retweeted a Breitbart article on what 72-year-old Lynch told the UK’s The Guardian and let it hang there:

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Of course, POTUS’ next tweet attacking a Democrat senator and Robert Mueller showed that a kinder and gentler Trump wasn’t in the offering:

Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows? Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

He then went hunting digitally for other heads: