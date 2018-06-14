Bret Baier’s first interview with Donald Trump since he became POTUS, was tearing up the TV news turf this evening, after the Fox News political anchor asked POTUS about his just-wrapped summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Baier called Kim “a killer” who has “executed people.”

“He’s a tough guy,” Trump responded. “When you take over a tough country, tough people, and take over from your father – I don’t care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have. If you can do that at 27 years old, that’s one in 10,000 who can do that. He’s a very smart guy, a great negotiator. But I think we understand each other.”

Baier countered that Kim has “done some really bad things.”

“Yeah, but so have a lot of other people done some really bad things,” Trump shot back of his newest political introduction. “I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done.”

Trump then boasted about the document both men signed. “Nobody thought we were going to have an agreement like that. Things were given to me that were not even part of the agreement. I got them after we had signed the agreement.”

“We had pretty much finished, and I said, ‘Would you do me a favor? Remains of the great [Korean War] fallen heroes, could we do something? He agreed to it immediately. It was pretty great.”

Baier moved on, reminding Trump that, before flying to Singapore to meet with Kim, “the G7 got a little wacky.”

“I had a very good meeting with the G7 and I left left the meeting,” Trump corrected. “And, I’ll be honest, we are being taken advantage of by virtually very one of those countries.”

But, he insisted, “It wasn’t rocky when I left,” while conceding, “I negotiated a different kind of deal than they wanted.

But on his way to Singapore, “I saw what took place at this [Justin Trudeau] news conference, and I said, ‘That’s not really what happened’.”

Asked about his having suggested Russia be let back into the G7, Trump said of that meeting, “We spent about 25% of our time talking about Russia. I said to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be better if they were here?'”

“Now, I’m not for Russia. I’m for the United States,” Trump clarified.

“But, as an example, If Vladimir Putin were sitting next to me at a table, instead of one of the others, and we were having dinner the other night in in Canada, I could say, ‘Would you do me a favor? Would you get out of Syria? Would you do me a favor? Would you get out of Ukraine? You shouldn’t be there.'”

“I think I’d probably have a good relationship with him…If he were at that meeting I could ask him to do things that are good for the world, good for the country, good for him.”