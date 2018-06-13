The head of the Radio Television Digital News Association today blasted President Trump for his latest claim that “fake news” outlets like CNN and NBC are “our country’s biggest enemy.”

“We’ve suddenly gone from being ‘the enemy of the American people’ to our ‘country’s biggest enemy,’ RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley told Deadline. “The president’s remarks are reprehensible and unacceptable, and I hope that every patriotic American finds them as abhorrent as I do.

“The fact of the matter,” he added, “is that responsible journalists all over the country are working very hard to make sure the public is informed, and often the work they do leads to tangible improvements in their communities. To have the President of the United States callously insult members of a profession that are protected by the first amendment is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Founded in 1946, the RTDNA is perhaps best known for its Edward R. Murrow Award, given annually for excellence in electronic journalism.