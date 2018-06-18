“The U.S. will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility,” President Donald Trump told the world this morning, via a speech to the National Space Council.

“Look what happened in Europe and other places. We can’t allow that to happen in the United States. Not on my watch,” Trump said, after a morning spent tweet-blaming Democrats for his administration’s controversial immigration policy of separating children from parents at the border.

“We want safety and we want security for our country,” Trump said Monday, playing defense. Over the weekend, millions of people shared the gone-viral photo taken by photographer John Moore, of a two-year-old girl crying and screaming while a U.S. border agent detained her mother:

“If Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly that is good for the children, for the country, and for the world,” Trump argued.

“If they come to the table instead of playing politics we can do it very quickly,” POTUS said.

“We’re stuck with these horrible laws. They’re horrible laws,” Trump said of his administration’s controversial child separation policy.

“What is happening is so sad,” Trump sad-faced. “And it can be taken care of quickly, beautifully, and we’ll have safety. This could really be something very special, something maybe even for the world to watch, just like they’re watching our great economy how it’s soaring.”

No other country has such “sad, bad, and in many case so horrible and tough” immigration laws. You see what’s going on with child separation,” he said, noting the weekend’s news cycle.

Bringing this full circle, Trump said he wants a merit based immigration system “so that Boeing, and Lockheed, and Grumman – all of the people here today, can hire people based on merit. You know they come in based on merit, not lottery, or snuck across border. They could be murders, thieves, and so much else.”

“So we want a safe country. And it starts with the borders and that’s the way it is.

Trump spent the morning blaming Democrats for his administration’s policy, which had been announced by his Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April.

“Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration law? Where is the outcry for the killing and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally.”

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!

We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!”

Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S.”

“CHANGE THE LAWS!”Trump tweet-tantrumed.

