After slapping himself on the back on this morning for his meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump returned to the business of undermining the press – focusing particular attention on those TV outlets with morning cable news shows not called Fox & Friends.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” Trump tweeted this morning.

“They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal – looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

Use of “promulgated” may trigger a certain amount of speculation that the tweet was written for Trump by others – though POTUS has insisted he knows “the best words.”

In one of those incredible coincidences, Trump’s tweet-attack comes just hours after he lost his bid to block the merger of AT&T with CNN parent Time Warner. A judge approved the $85.4 billion merger Tuesday afternoon, which, in turn, is expected to open the gate to a bid by NBC parent Comcast rivaling Disney for portions of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, possibly as early as today.

Trump had promised on the campaign trail that he would kill the AT&T merger with Time Warner if elected.

CNN’s media pundit Brian Stelter weighed in, on air, about Trump’s tweet, calling it “absolutely disgusting.” Stelter also let viewers know he hopes the merger means AT&T will improve his ability to keep track of where he left off with his viewing of HBO’s Game of Thrones as he toggles between his smartphone and his other screens.

Trump’s tweet: