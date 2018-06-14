There’s a new Doctor in time and space and she’s coming to Comic-Con next month.

BBC America made it official this morning that Jodie Whittaker will be making her SDCC debut as the 13th Doctor Who during the July 19 – 22 fanboy and fangirl festival. If past years and past Time Lords as any indication, the panel will take place in the huge Hall H to fit all the Whovians in to cheer for the first female Doctor.

Whittaker will be joined on the panel by co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, showrunner Chris Chibnall and EP Matt Strevens.

With a TARDIS resident appearance always a big deal at the San Diego shindig in the past several years, this appearance by the Broadchurch alum and crew will come with a sneak peek or two at the 11th season of the revived Who. The new 10-episode season is scheduled to premiere in the fall with an hourlong opener.

Whittaker made her actual Doctor Who debut in the final minutes of the 2017 Christmas special, when Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor regenerated – which has been the trick to get new actors in the role since William Hartnell’s first Doctor became the Patrick Troughton 2nd back in 1966.

Of course, Deadline will be on-site and on the streets of SDCC breaking the news – so stay tuned.