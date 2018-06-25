Doctor Who star Billie Piper and Downton Abbey actress Penelope Wilton are joining Sally Hawkins, Alice Lowe and David Thewlis in Craig Roberts’ sophomore feature Eternal Beauty, which is now underway in Wales, UK.

In the romantic drama, The Shape Of Water star Sally Hawkins plays a woman who spirals into a chaotic world after she is left at the altar.

Pic is written and directed by Roberts (Submarine) and produced by Adrian Bate of Cliff Edge Pictures. Executive producers are Mary Burke (BFI), Adam Partridge (Ffilm Cymru Wales), Pip Broughton (Cliff Edge), Meroë Candy (Wellcome) and Paul Higgins (Dragon). Finance comes from BFI, Ffilm Cymru Wales, Welsh Government and Wellcome. DoP is Kit Fraser (Under The Shadow). Bankside Films reps international sales while Endeavor Content and Bankside co-rep domestic.

Producer Adrian Bate of Cliff Edge Pictures said, “Eternal Beauty will surprise and delight. It portrays schizophrenia, a much-misunderstood condition, with dignity, humour and affection. We are so fortunate to have the chance to work with this amazing cast who will inhabit and enhance Craig’s vision and characters. We are very happy to welcome the new cast additions – the brilliant Billie Piper and Penelope Wilton.”

Roberts, who is set to star in the forthcoming Tolkien biography, made his directorial debut on 2015 pic Just Jim.