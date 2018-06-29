Disneytoon Studios, the Glendale-based outfit spearheaded by former Disney animation chief John Lasseter, will be shutting down, Disney has confirmed.

In a brief statement, a company spokesperson said, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end production activity and close Disneytoon Studios.”

About 75 animators and staffers will be laid off, though some could transition to roles at Disney or Pixar.

Disneytoon was best known for the home entertainment franchise Disney Fairies and theatrical franchise Planes. The scale of its projects was more modest than the big-budget specialty of Pixar and Disney Animation.

Lasseter was officially replaced by Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee as animation head this month after admitting to a pattern of inappropriate conduct with employees that prompted a “sabbatical” in late 2017.

Meredith Roberts had steered Disneytoon as SVP and general manager since 2008.