Mark Endemano, one of the most senior execs within Disney’s international TV and film division, is leaving the Mouse House after 14 years.

I understand that the move comes a few months after Disney restructured its studio entertainment and media networks groups to create one division that unites its international business and its forthcoming direct-to-consumer plans.

Endemano, a popular figure amongst international buyers, was most recently Senior Vice President, Media Distribution, Walt Disney International, where he oversaw responsibility for all TV sales outside of the U.S. Before this he headed up Disney Media Distribution division, which sells shows such as Scandal and Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger as well as its library of Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm titles, across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has also held roles including Chief Financial Officer of the European business, as well as business operations across a number of different Disney divisions.

However, his role was eliminated after Kevin Mayer was named Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment in March 2018 as part of a wider restructure at the studio. It is expected to fundamentally revise its media distribution business in light of this.

In order to more closely align with the company’s direct-to-consumer initiatives, the Disney’s program-sales operations, which includes global distribution of film and television content to the Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service, Hulu and other third-party platforms and channels, as well as Movies Anywhere will be integrated into the Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment.