During a conference call with Wall Street analysts this morning, Disney CEO Bob Iger said changes in consumer habit are driving the company’s aggressive pursuit of 21st Century Fox studio and network assets.

Facing historic levels of competition from Netflix and other digital players, traditional media powers have no choice but to act, he said. “Direct-to-consumer distribution has become an even more compelling proposition in the six months since we announced the deal. The consumer is voting—loudly,”

Just a few minutes before Iger and other Disney brass got on the phone this morning, they announced a new bid for Fox that is nearly 10% above the one submitted last week by Comcast. Disney’s latest enticement is worth $71.3 billion in cash and stock — nearly $19 billion north of the company’s $52.4 billion bid, which Fox accepted last December.

As to another scenario that some analysts and media observers have floated — Disney and Comcast dividing up the Fox assets — Iger said the agreement with Fox “precludes that.”

Iger also pointed to regulatory advantages enjoyed by Disney. Even though a federal judge resoundingly defeated the government’s lawsuit seeking to block the vertical merger of AT&T and Time Warner, the Disney CEO said he still believes a more vertical blend of Comcast (whose holdings include the No. 1 U.S. cable system) and Fox would face scrutiny.

“We believe that we have a much better opportunity, both in terms of approval and the timing of that approval, than Comcast does in this case,” he said.