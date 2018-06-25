Demons, vampires and witches are all hiding in plain sight in the first trailer for upcoming Sky fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches. However, war is brewing in the first clip of the Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer-fronted epic.

Downton Abbey and The Good Wife star Goode stars as vampire Matthew Clairmont, while Hacksaw Ridge‘s Teresa Palmer plays heroine Diana Bishop in the series, which is produced by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner’s Bad Wolf. It will air on Sky later this year.

Discovery Of Witches is the first installment of Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, which has sold more than 3.5M copies worldwide. Originally published in 2011, Discovery is the story of Diana, a young scholar at Oxford who is a descendant of the Salem witches. When she accidentally unlocks an enchanted manuscript, she is compelled to embrace the magic in her blood and enters a forbidden romance with charming 1,500-year-old vampire Matthew. The second All Souls novel, Shadow Of Night, was published in 2012 followed by The Book Of Life in 2014.

Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge) penned the adaptation and is showrunner. Tranter, Gardner and Harkness are exec producers.