Discovery’s 30th anniversary Shark Week is just around the corner and, on July 1 the network unveils the latest promo in its clueless celebrities – or, as Discovery calls it, its “fans in all sort of high places” – campaign.

This time it’s famed snowboarder Shaun White who thinks he’s been signed by the network to star in his own week – Shaun Week.

Shaq O’Neal suited up for Discovery’s first Shark Week 2018 promo in April; Shania Twain thought it was Shaniai Week in April.

The marquee summertime event that debuted in 1988 is “television’s longest running must-see summer tent pole event,” Discovery boasted.

Discovery Channel has promised more than 19 hours of special “shark & awe” programming, beginning July 22, to celebrate the 30th anniversary. That will include looks at far-flung shark-infested places, more celebrity athletes, and the sharks from ABC’s Shark Tank.

Getting back to the clueless-celeb promos, who did it best?:

Here’s Shaq’s promo:

And here is Shania’s spot: