Jean Smart has signed on for a key recurring role opposite Connie Britton and Eric Bana in Dirty John, Bravo’s upcoming true-crime anthology series from Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell (Britton) off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Smart will play Arlane Hart, Debra’s (Britton) mother. The role also reunites Smart with Bana, with whom she worked on feature Lucky You.

Dirty John received a two-season, straight-to-series order from Bravo in January.

Britton is executive producing with Cunningham, Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Smart won three Emmys out of eight nominations for her work on Fargo, Harry’s Law, Frasier, The District, 13 and Samantha Who. She most recently appeared on TV as Dr. Melanie Bird in Legion and next will be seen on the big screen in A Simple Favor opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Her other upcoming films include Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself with Olivia Wilde, Samuel L. Jackson, and Oscar Isaac, Brampton’s Own and Senior Moment. She’s repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment. WME also reps Los Angeles Times Studios, Atlas Entertainment, Britton, Bana and Cunningham.