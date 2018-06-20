EXCLUSIVE: Jack Gore (The Kids Are Alright), Miya Cech (The Darkest Minds), Benjamin Flores Jr. (Transformers: The Last Knight), King Bach (The Babysitter), Lynn Collins (Manhunt: Unabomber), Annabeth Gish (The X-Files) and Michael Beach (Aquaman) have been tapped to star in Rim of the World, director McG’s third feature for Netflix.

Zack Stentz wrote the script which follows four misfit teenagers who become unlikely allies when their summer camp experience is cut short by an alien invasion. In this epic adventure film, the youths must overcome their fears, tackle insecurities and learn to work as a team while they attempt to save the world.

Currently in production, the film also co-stars Alessio Scalzotto (Genius: Picasso), Tony Cavalero (School of Rock), musician/entertainer Rudy Mancuso, Carl McDowell (Ballers) Chris Wylde (The Babysitter), David Theune (The Mad Ones), Punam Patel (Alone Together) and Jason Rogel (Kevin From Work).

McG and Mary Viola are producing the film via Wonderland with Circle of Confusion’s Susan Solomon and Matt Smith. Exec producers are Stentz, Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn, and Wonderland’s Steven Bello and Corey Marsh.

