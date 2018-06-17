Writer, director and producer James L. Brooks has weighed in on the zero-tolerance policy at the US southern border. In a late Saturday night tweet, Brooks claimed President Donald Trump was using a policy of family separation “as hostages to get his damn wall.”

Brooks, whose resume includes The Simpsons, Taxi and Mary Tyler Moore television shows, as well as the films Terms of Endearment, The Edge of Seventeen and Broadcast News, said “Nursing babies are being pulled from their mothers, toddlers wailing their primal fear as armed strangers handcuff their parents & the man responsible.” The online outburst was not unusual for Brooks, who has regularly posted on political matters with an admitted “over the top” outlook.

His latest: