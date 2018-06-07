EXCLUSIVE: Digital distributor Syndicado has struck a volume deal with Cineflix Rights to take a raft of documentary and factual entertainment titles into the U.S.

Syndicado, which recently acquired the rights to long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary Bird on a Wire, will represent around 100 hours of content from the Canadian company and sell it to digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Titles include feature-length doc Battle of the Somme, produced by Yap Films for History in Canada that looks at whether the combat footage of the 1916 battle is real, Shaw Media’s food format The Delinquent Gourmet, and long-running British supernatural format Most Haunted, hosted by Yvette Fielding. Elsewhere, it has also picked up Animal Planet’s Wild Animal Rescue and TLC six-parter Is That A Nail In Your Head?

It is Syndicado’s latest international deal following agreements with Danish distributor Filmoption International and Russian producer Look Film.

“We are very excited to partner with industry leader Cineflix Rights and be able to share a significant but highly curated library of TV series with our key VoD retailers. We continue to see momentum in factual programming on digital platforms as viewers love both the entertaining and informational aspect of programming” said Greg Rubidge, President of Syndicado.