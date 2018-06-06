Diane Nelson, President Of DC Entertainment & Warner Bros Consumer Products, Officially Exits Post

Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment Warner Bros Consumer Products, who has been on a leave of absence since the end of March, will now officially exit the studio. Warners just confirmed the news with a memo to staff from chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara:

Dear Colleagues: I wanted to let you know that Diane Nelson, President of DC Entertainment and President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, who took a leave of absence at the end of March, has decided to step away from her executive duties here at the Studio. Attached is the press release that will be issued this morning. Diane has been a friend and colleague as well as a valued member of the Warner Bros. family for more than 20 years. While we’re sad she’ll be leaving us, we completely respect and support her decision. As previously announced, the DC Executive Management team will continue to report to Thomas Gewecke in the interim, and Pam Lifford will now report directly to me. Please join us in wishing Diane all the best. Sincerely, Kevin

Nelson took a leave of absence beginning April 2 for family reasons, the studio said at the time, when it said Warner Bros’ chief digital officer and EVP Strategy and Business Development Thomas Gewecke will support the DC executive team of Dan DiDio, Jim Lee, Geoff Johns and Amit Desai in her absence. Meanwhile, Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros Consumer Products, will now report directly to Tsujihara.

Said Nelson in today’s announcement that made her exit official: “Warner Bros. has been my home for over 20 years with a wide variety of incredible professional experiences. The last nine–rebuilding and managing DC Entertainment–have been a particular highlight and privilege. With the support and talents of our staff and creators, I am proud to leave DC even stronger than when I joined it. I will miss everyone—particularly my executive management team—without whom none of our achievements could have been realized. And I am excited to take on my next professional adventure.”

Taking on the role of DC Entertainment in 2009, Nelson spearheaded the development of the DC Universe of movies and WBTV’s now 11 scripted shows based on DC properties.

Before her current roles, Nelson served as president and chief content officer of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment.