EXCLUSIVE: Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are on the move. I hear the duo will be leaving Viceland where they have hosted their own daily late-night talk show, Desus & Mero, for two seasons. It hasn’t been revealed where they are headed but I hear they are in talks for a deal at Showtime, possibly for a weekly show.

I hear Desus and Mero started telling the staff about their pending departure from Viceland yesterday. The show’s final episode is expected to air June 28.

I hear Viceland tried to keep Desus and Mero onboard with a new deal but I hear the duo got an opportunity they felt they could not pass on. Reps for Viceland and Showtime declined comment.

Viceland

With its own style, Desus & Mero has been able to cut through the late-night clutter and stand out, quickly emerging as one of Viceland’s signature shows. Shot daily from the VICE Media Headquarters in Brooklyn, Desus and Mero features the Bronx-bred pals who sound off on the issues of the day, covering news, pop culture, and day-to-day life.

Since its Oct. 17, 2016 debut, Desus & Mero, which airs Monday-Thursday at 11 PM, has featured a slew of guests, including Rachel Maddow, Rashida Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Jesse Williams, Anthony Anderson, Jerrod Carmichael, Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, Larry Wilmore, Al Sharpton, Jimmy Fallon, Issa Rae, Seth Meyers, Danny McBride, Walton Goggins, Terry Crews, Seth Rogen and Bill Hader.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero also have their popular podcast, Bodega Boys.