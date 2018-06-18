It’s official — Showtime has closed a deal for its first weekly late-night show starring Desus & Mero‘s Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. The half-hour program, slated to debut in 2019, will feature TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero, speaking highly off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

Desus and Mero are coming off a two-season run on Viceland where they have hosted their own daily late-night talk show, Desus & Mero. The two started telling the staff about their pending departure from Viceland last Thursday. The show’s final episode is expected to air June 28. As we previously reported, Viceland tried to keep the duo onboard with a new deal but they got an opportunity they felt they could not pass on.

“We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing,” Showtime Networks President and CEO David Nevins said. “Desus and Mero feel like exactly that: They have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture both high and low. They have a loyal and devoted fan base that will only multiply, and we can’t wait to see them take it to the next level on Showtime.”

Longtime acquaintances Desus (real name Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their personalities. That led to a podcast that the rising stars turned into the Viceland weeknight talk show Desus & Mero (Monday-Thursday). Bringing a distinct voice to late night, Desus and Mero also have appeared on Uncommon Sense, Joking Off and Guy Code, while continuing to host the Bodega Boys podcast.

“We’re honored and excited to be joining the Showtime family,” Desus Nice said. “The brand is stronger than ever and we look forward to continuing to make amazing authentic television that will make your wiggington explode.”

Added The Kid Mero: “I’m excited to be joining a network with such a strong foundation and track record of producing fuegooooo and to break new ground with a late-night comedy show!”

Produced by Showtime in New York, the show will be executive produced by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, and Victor Lopez.

Desus and Mero are repped by ICM Partners and attorneys Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.