EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Deon Taylor, the writer, director, producer whose recently completed thriller Intruder was acquired for wide release in a world rights deal with Sony Screen Gems. Hidden Empire Film Group — which Taylor runs with Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith — enters into a strategic partnership with Endeavor Content, which is packaging Taylor’s next film, the noir thriller Fatale.

This comes after Endeavor Content negotiated the Screen Gems deal for Intruder, the psychological thriller about a young married couple (Meaghan Good, Michael Ealy) who buy a beautiful Napa Valley home only to find that the seller (Dennis Quaid) is a lunatic who refuses to leave. Robert F. Smith financed the film.

Taylor and Hidden Empire next tackle Fatale. The psychological noir thriller was written by Intruder screenwriter David Loughery (Lakeview Terrace, Obsessed) about a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective. Dante Spinotti is aboard as DP and the producers are Roxanne Avent, Robert F. Smith and Taylor. He’ll shoot Fatale in Los Angeles in July. Casting is currently underway. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales for the film.

Taylor has been busy. With Jamie Foxx, he produced All-Star Weekend, the Foxx-directed comedy with Robert Downey Jr., Gerard Butler, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Piven, Jessica Szohr and Foxx. Taylor also just wrapped his Meet the Blacks sequel The House Next Door starring Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Rick Ross, Danny Trejo, Bresha Webb, Zulay Henao, Andrew Bachelor (aka ‘King Batch’), Lil Duval, Michael Blackson and Tyrin Turner.

Lionsgate/Codeblack last month released his latest film, Traffik, an intense sex trafficking thriller that stars Paula Patton, Omar Epps, William Fichtner and Roselyn Sanchez.

Taylor also recently launched Dark Circus, a production shingle to generate elevated urban / pop culture comedy and horror films and TV series. Dark Circus is a wholly owned specialty label under Hidden Empire Film Group, with Shannon McIntosh partnering on the label as well. Dark Circus’ first is The Thrill, a horror anthology series produced in collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Taylor’s projects continue to be financed by his longtime business partner and lead investor, Robert F. Smith. Smith is the founder of Vista Equity Partners and is the Managing Principal of a firm that has over $3 billion in capital under management.

APA reps Loughery.