Donald Trump may now be President of the United States but, back in the reality-TV universe, he’s still competing with former Celebrity Apprentice player Dennis Rodman for credit in bringing about this week’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

Rodman couldn’t get the U.S. government to foot the bill for his trip to Singapore, in his capacity as only reality-TV star who is pals with both Trump and Kim. His Singapore trip was bankrolled by Cryptocurrency PotCoin, in exchange for wearing its T-shirts in on-camera appearances.

Which Rodman was sporting, along with a Trump MAGA hat, when he wept on CNN’s Chris Cuomo show as he recalled former POTUS Barack Obama’s reception to his diplomatic efforts.

“Obama didn’t even give me the time of day,” the aggrieved former Chicago Bulls star told Cuomo, via satellite, from Singapore. “I asked him, ‘I have something to say from North Korea’. He just brushed me off. But that did not deter me…I kept going back, showing my loyalty to this country!”

Returning from those visits to the North Korean despot, Rodman said he got “so many death threats…when I was protecting everything, and I believed in North Korea.”

“I couldn’t even go home, I had to hide out for 30 days. But I kept my head up high, brother,” he told Cuomo, who knew to keep quiet until Rodman ran out of steam.

“I knew thing were going to change. I was the only one! I never had no one to hear me, to see me!” Rodman continued to vent and weep. “But I took everything that came at me, and I’m still standing. And today is a great day for everybody! Singapore! Tokyo! China! It’s a great day; I’m here to see it. I’m so happy!”

Cuomo, deciding it was safe to ask another question, wondered whether the White House had been in touch with him since his arrival in Singapore. Rodman said Trump’s secretary had called him to say “Donald Trump is so proud of you, he says ‘thank you’.”

Back in the Obama era, however, Trump had described his reaction to Rodman’s North Korea diplomacy more along Obama lines, tweeting: “Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice!”

Switching this morning to ABC News’s Good Morning America , Rodman took credit for the summit he feels is the result of his efforts to “bring peace between the two countries”:

The summit “almost didn’t happen you know, but I’m glad it did. I guess it gave me a little more shine of a light as far as like knowing the fact that I did something pretty, pretty historical as far as like bringing awareness to North Korea and some of the issues that’s over there,” Rodman explained. “People thought that I was trying to overstep my boundaries, thought I was a dignitary, an ambassador, human relations or something like that. But I was trying to be someone that brings peace between the two countries.”