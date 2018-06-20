Lewandowski appeared on Fox News Channel tonight to discuss Trump’s child-snatching border policy with Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas.

As the latter was talking about a young girl with Down Syndrome who had been separated from her mother by authorities, Lewandowski – who Trump is eyeing to replace John Kelly as White House Chief of Staff say some – could be heard snarking, “whomp, whomp.”

“Did you just say ‘womp-womp’ to a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother?!” the former Hillary Clinton campaign aide asked, aghast.

“What I said is you can pick anything you want, but the bottom line is very clear: when you cross the border illegally, you have given up the right…” Lewandowski said, apparently packing a lot of meaning into “whomp, whomp.”

Anyway, whatever it is the mother had given up the right to will remain one of the great Lewandowski mysteries, because it got drowned out by Petkanas shouting, “How dare you, sir!”

Former Fox News Channel star Megyn Kelly tweeted some advice to FNC, which has been working its media wranglers double-time this week, what with all its primetime hosts making headline grabbing remarks in support of Trump’s new child-snatching southern border policy.

“There is no low to which this coward Corey Lewandowski won’t sink. This man should not be afforded a national platform to spew his hate,” advised Kelly, now at NBC News. Her tweet:

There is no low to which this coward Corey Lewandowski won’t sink. This man should not be afforded a national platform to spew his hate. https://t.co/M8adu7P2sf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Washington Dems pounced on Lewandowski’s latest in a long line of outrages. California’s Rep Ted Lieu was pretty representative, marveling, “Extremists Corey Lewandowski, Stephen Miller & Donald Trump are now the face of the Republican party. But nature abhors a vacuum. Democrats don’t just represent progressive values, we also represent the middle & even the middle right because of how far the GOP has shifted.”

His tweet: