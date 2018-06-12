EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore has just been set to co-star in Corporate Animals, the Patrick Brice-directed comedy that also stars Jessica Williams and Ed Helms.

Moore plays Lucy, the egotistical CEO of Incredible Edible Cutlery, America’s premier provider of edible cutlery. She orders her staff to attend a corporate team-building caving weekend in New Mexico, and disaster strikes suddenly, trapping them all underground. All the elements of team building adversity are there, as the group struggles to survive amidst sexual tension, startling business revelations and casual cannibalism.

Moore steps in to a role that was originally going to be played by Sharon Stone, who bowed out for scheduling reasons. Moore has shown the chops to play a confident corporate commander in films from G.I. Jane to Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, Margin Call and A Few Good Men, to name a few.

Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Calum Worthy, Dan Bakkedahl, Martha Kelly, Jennifer Kim, and Nasim Pedrad round out the cast. The film begins shooting this week on location in New Mexico.

Brice (Creep, The Overnight) directs a script by the UK comedy writer Sam Bain (Four Lions, Peep Show). Keith Calder and Jess Calder of Snoot Entertainment — whose Blindspotting opens July 20 through Lionsgate after a Sundance premiere — are producing along with Mike Falbo and Ed Helms of Pacific Electric.

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales on Corporate Animals, with UTA and ICM Partners co-repping for North America.

Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled, and Gang,Tyre; Williams is UTA, B Company and Morris Yorn; Helms is UTA, Artists First and Schreck Rose; Brice is ICM Partners; Bain is UTA, 42 Management in London, and Jackoway Tyerman.