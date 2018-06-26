Dear White People executive producer and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser is expanding her relationship with Lionsgate TV, the studio behind the critically praised series. Under the pact, Bowser will develop new television series with the studio, and continue her work as EP and showrunner on Dear White People, which recently was renewed for a third season.

“We’re incredibly proud to begin this new phase of our relationship with Yvette who’s helmed some of the most iconic and diverse shows in television,” said Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “With her creative vision, sophisticated wit and passion for telling authentic, relatable stories, we look forward to collaborating with her on new series that reflect her bold, original and provocative signature.”

Bowser created the Emmy-nominated Fox comedy Living Single and served as writer/executive producer during its entire five-season run. She’s also known for her work as writer and consulting producer on ABC’s Emmy-nominated Black-ish, among her other credits.

“I’m delighted to expand my relationship with Kevin, Chris and the rest of the Lionsgate team through this exciting new venture,” said Bowser. “Lionsgate’s longstanding commitment to deliver daring premium content to diverse audiences makes them a perfect partner, and I look forward to working together on more projects for their slate.”

Bowser joins Lionsgate TV’s roster of creative talent that includes Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Paul Feig (The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Nashville’s Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, Joel Silver (The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises) and Dexter’s John Goldwyn, among others.

Bowser is represented by WME and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.