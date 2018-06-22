Netflix has picked up a third season of its hit comedy series Dear White People for premiere next year.

The renewal was just announced in the form of a social asset by narrator Giancarlo Esposito (finally seen for the first time in the Season 2 finale) on behalf of the Order of X (see clip below).

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature and produced by Lionsgate, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. The satirical series — which picks up where the 2014 Sundance hit left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson star.

Simien is creator and executive producer. Yvette Lee Bowser is showrunner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev executive producing.