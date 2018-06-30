This week, watch Pete Hammond reviews of the basketball comedy Uncle Drew as well as Dominic Patten’s thoughts on the season 5 premiere of Power. There are also new episodes of the New Hollywood Podcast and the Crew Call Podcast for your ears as well as Deadline’s Contenders Emmys video series for your viewing pleasure.

In addition to catching up on our weekly video series The Actor’s Side, Next Generation TV, Behind The Lens, and Production Value, make sure you watch reviews of Uncle Drew and Power below.

This week on the New Hollywood Podcast, Amanda N’Duka and I welcomed stand-up comedian and United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell to talk about his CNN series as well as his comedy career as well as his experiences interviewing members of the KKK and Richard Spencer.

On the Crew Call Podcast, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story production designer Jeffrey Mossa talks bringing his creepy-chic style on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Cult.