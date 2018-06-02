From Homeland to The Americans to Legion, this week’s roundup of videos and podcasts feature some potential Emmy candidates as TV FYC season gains momentum.

For The Actor’s Side, Pete Hammond sat down with stage and screen legend Mandy Patinkin to talk about Homeland and his successful career.

Before the series finale of The Americans aired, Dominic Patten chatted with the FX drama’s star Holly Taylor on his Next Generation TV series.

In this week’s Production Value video series, visionary A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night director Ana Lily Amirpour talks about working on Legion.

For this week’s Behind the Lens, Pete Hammond interviewed The Good Fight creators Robert King and Michelle King.

Actress and stand-up comedian Anna Akana stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast a couple of months ago to talk about the road to her career as a first-generation Asian American, the misconceptions about being a “YouTube star,” how she champions inclusiveness in Hollywood, and her show Youth & Consequences.

With the recent Roseanne implosion, Pete Hammond and Dominic Patten have a TV Talk discussion about how the cancellation of the ABC revival has cleared the path for other comedies including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta, Black-ish, GLOW and The Big Bang Theory.