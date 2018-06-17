From Arrested Development and Ozark star Jason Bateman to the cast and showrunner of Queen Sugar to our Contenders Emmys video series, there are tons of Deadline videos and podcasts to catch up on from the past two weeks.

In addition to chatting with This Is Us star Mandy Moore, Pete Hammond talked to Jason Bateman about his duo of Netflix shows Arrested Development and Ozark on The Actor’s Side video series.

On the Next Generation TV video series, Dominic Patten chatted with Jonathan Tucker about the pressures and pleasures of joining this season of Westworld. The series also included a chat with Atlanta‘s Paper Boi, Brian Tyree Henry.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the producing team behind NBC’s successful musical event Jesus Christ Superstar! stopped by Behind the Lens this week. Bill Hader also chatted with Pete Hammond about his critically acclaimed HBO series Barry.

This week, the Production Value video series welcomed Jane Petrie as she talked about overseeing the royal costumes on Netflix’s The Crown. Erik Messerschmidt also stopped by to talk about his work as the cinematographer of the crime drama Mindhunter.

The New Hollywood Podcast released their first live episode from the ATX Television Festival featuring the Queen Sugar cast Dawn Lyen-Gardner, Rutina Wesley and Kofi Siriboe as well as season three showrunner Kat Candler.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green also stopped by the podcast to talk about being the first Black female lead in a Star Trek franchise. The New Hollywood Podcast also welcomed Codie Elaine and Tommy Oliver, creators of the OWN docuseries Black Love.