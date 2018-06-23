From Patrick Melrose to Vida to She’s Gotta Have It, this week’s slate of videos and podcasts are filled with the talented women of Hollywood.

In this week’s The Actor’s Side, Pete Hammond talks to Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. Known for her roles in Last Exit to Brooklyn and the classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, she now stars in the Showtime’s acclaimed limited series Patrick Melrose

Dominic Patten talks to Vida executive producer Tanya Saracho in the latest installment of Next Generation TV about Latinx representation on TV as well as the Starz series — which tells a Latinx narrative from a Latinx point of view.

On this week’s Behind The Lens, Pete Hammond talks to producer and director Judd Apatow about his career in comedy and his very personal HBO documentary project, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

Cinematographer Colin Watkinson stops by Deadline’s Production Value video series to discuss his craft, and the thinking that went into defining the look of The Handmaid’s Tale.

She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise visited the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the Netflix series, “ebbs and flows” of being a Black actress in Hollywood and the need for representation of the Latino, Asian and other marginalized communities beyond Black and white actors.

As we enter the final stretch of phase 1 of Emmy voting, this week’s TV Talk spotlights the races and shows that are the greatest hits of television 2018.