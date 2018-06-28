DC comic fans brace yourself — a new subscription service just for you is set to launch this fall. DC Universe will be the first-its-kind, one-stop-shop digital service that will feature stream original live action and animated series.

Fans will be able to stream original live-action series Titans, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing as well as original animated series include Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn.

Developed by Warner Bros. Television, Swamp Thing and Doom Patrol are slated for a 2019 release while the dramatic, live action adventure series Titans will premieres later this year. Warner Bros. Animation is also developing a slate of animated TV series including Harley Quinn and the third season of Young Justice, both are scheduled to debut in 2019.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC's strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, they're called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC Universe.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Young Justice: Outsiders features the return of the fan favorite animated series with a huge cast of DC's most iconic young superheroes – plus brand-new characters, many of whom are just discovering their unique meta-powers and special abilities. Set against the backdrop of a rich, deep world that touches all corners of the DC Universe, the season focuses on meta–trafficking, and an intergalactic arms race for control of these super–powered youths.

Harley Quinn follows Harley's adventures after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this new adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom.

As an added bonus some of DC’s popular superhero films and series will be available on the service for exclusive viewing windows. This includes all four original Superman pics with Christopher Reeve as well as remastered TV shows such as Batman: The Animated Series and the original Wonder Woman series. The service will also feature a selection of animated pics including, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Wonder Woman.

With its “Watch-Read-Connect-Explore-Win-Shop” platform, DC Universe will feature a curated library of DC comic books for your reading pleasure including vintage books that first introduced Superman and Batman. Members will also be able to connect with other DC fans as all as a news source & encyclopedia for everything you need to know in the DC world. It will also feature sweepstakes, contests and exclusive merchandise.

The service will go live later this fall but fans can sign up for an opportunity to hop on board early in August for the beta version which will give members a chance to test the new digital experience and provide valuable feedback before it reaches the masses.