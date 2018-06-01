The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has rescinded the Daytime Emmy Award it gave last month to Patrika Darbo for her guest-starring role on the Amazon soap opera The Bay. The organization said today a submission error regarding her and her The Bay castmate Thomas Calabro in the category of Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series had been discovered, and that both were determined to be ineligible because they had appeared in a prior season of the series.

NATAS said today it “received a credible report” after the Daytime Emmys were awarded April 27 and April 29 “that some entrants’ submissions in two categories may have been in violation of the published guidelines for the competition.” After an investigation, it rescinded Darbo’s honor and the nominations of both her and Colabro’s, saying it will not re-award the trophy.

Other nominees in the Guest Performer category included Jennifer Bassey of Anacostia, Mike E. Winfield from Conversations in L.A. and The Bay‘s Chad Duell.

“While the Daytime judges found each performance worthy of distinction, and the investigation determined that neither performer was involved in the selection of categories in which their performances were submitted, prior-season appearances are nonetheless a disqualifying violation of the guidelines for the category,” NATAS said in its statement. “Ms. Darbo’s Daytime Emmy Award and nomination and Mr. Calabro’s nomination have been withdrawn. Other nominations in the category will remain, but no Emmy Award will be presented in the category this year.”

NATAS added that the second investigation into “whether entrants in this or other categories violated guidelines limiting the number of program episodes from which submitted excerpts could be drawn” found “their inclusion was deemed not to have impacted the outcome of the competition.” No penalties were given, but the org said it would update its submission guidelines for future competitions to clear up any ambiguities.

Darbo is known for her longtime roles on Days of Our Lives and Bold and the Beautiful. She was previously nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2000 for Days and won a Primetime Emmy in 2016 for Acting Dead, in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category.

She told Deadline’s sister publication Variety, which broke the news today, that The Bay executive producer Gregori Martin first told her about NATAS’ investigation into the submission. Variety reported that Martin took the blame for submitting her nomination improperly.

Here’s the full statement from NATAS: