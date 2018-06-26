Veteran TV executive Dawn Ostroff is leaving her position as president of entertainment at Condé Nast to join Spotify as its Chief Content Officer. In her new role, Ostroff will lead all aspects of Spotify’s content partnerships across music, audio and video, the company announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Dawn Ostroff to the band!” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted.

Ostroff replaces Stefan Blom, who left Spotify in January just ahead of its direct listing. This is the company’s first big hire since going public in January. Ostroff will begin her job in August and will report to Ek, chief executive, in Spotify’s New York office, the company said.

Ostroff has served as president of entertainment at Condé Nast Entertainment since 2011. Before joining CNE, Ostroff was president of The CW, in charge of a primetime slate that included hit shows like Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries, among others. From 2002 to 2006, Ostroff served as president of the now-defunct UPN Network where she developed the hit reality series America’s Next Top Model.

As a producer, her feature credits include Sony’s Only the Brave, and the upcoming Fox Searchlight drama The Old Man and the Gun, starring Robert Redford, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek.

She also was an executive producer on Netflix’s Last Chance U, Vanity Fair Confidential on Investigation Discovery, Gentlemen Lobsters on Seeso, along with The Fashion Fund and The New Yorker Presents, both on Amazon.

Billboard was first to report Ostroff’s hire.