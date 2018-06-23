Producer David Simon is back on , and celebrated his return with a lengthy tweetstorm of more than a dozen posts that showed his time away from the service has not dulled his passion for lashing out against perceived wrongs and enemies.

Simon, showrunner for The Wire and The Deuce, was originally banned when he tweeted out that a POTUS follower “should die of a slow moving venereal rash that settles in your lying throat,” and should “die of boils.” Twitter wasn’t happy with that and locked him out of the social media platform.

His comeback started Friday night and gained strength this morning.

Earlier this month at the ATX Television Festival Simon had some choice words for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. During a panel titled “Politically Minded,” he was joined by The Good Fight creators Robert King and Michelle King, and he did not mince words about his temporary ban.

“I’m going to get back on and I’m going to basically say all the same things I got thrown off for, and I’m going to tweet them at Jack Dorsey,” he said. “I’m going to use the exact same language on the premise that telling somebody they can drop dead is not harassment.”

He continued, “So I’m just going to say, ‘Really, for your policies, you should drop dead.’ And then I’ll be banned again.”

Today, Simon lived up to this promise, daring the service to shut him down again.

A sampling of the tweetstorm:

Taking a quick glance through the foamers, botboys, deplorati and purist ideologues now festering in my dustbin of the blocked, I feel confident that I have one of the finest collections of unsuffered fools in all Christendom. — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 14, 2018

As @jack and @twitter were comfortable hosting @RealAlexJones and his unevidenced assertion of Mr. Bourdain's murder by Deep-State liberals over these last weeks, I'll post a quieter remembrance here upon my return, however temporary, to this platform: https://t.co/990e4qo06w — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 23, 2018

But let the record show, I waited a full two weeks after my suspension, and a week after my reinstatement, to give you hollow fuckstumbles a chance to engage fairly with the appeal that I forwarded to you as directed. Nothing. Nada. Not a word back. Fuck all y'all. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 23, 2018

5) I've given you two patient weeks, @jack, to engage in any coherent, honorable and intellectually honest way with the substance of my appeal of a 01110011101-brained conceputalization of rhetoric that honors slander and falsehood but cannot somehow abide mere insult. Nothing. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 23, 2018

9) I'd be delighted to debate and discuss this abject failure by Twitter openly with any representative of this soulless platform provided an actual human can be engaged. But I have no expectations, @jack. The remote gutlessness of this one-sided dynamic is no bug, but a feature. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 23, 2018