Producer David Simon is back on Twitter, and celebrated his return with a lengthy tweetstorm of more than a dozen posts that showed his time away from the service has not dulled his passion for lashing out against perceived wrongs and enemies.
Simon, showrunner for The Wire and The Deuce, was originally banned when he tweeted out that a POTUS follower “should die of a slow moving venereal rash that settles in your lying throat,” and should “die of boils.” Twitter wasn’t happy with that and locked him out of the social media platform.
His comeback started Friday night and gained strength this morning.
Earlier this month at the ATX Television Festival Simon had some choice words for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. During a panel titled “Politically Minded,” he was joined by The Good Fight creators Robert King and Michelle King, and he did not mince words about his temporary ban.
“I’m going to get back on and I’m going to basically say all the same things I got thrown off for, and I’m going to tweet them at Jack Dorsey,” he said. “I’m going to use the exact same language on the premise that telling somebody they can drop dead is not harassment.”
He continued, “So I’m just going to say, ‘Really, for your policies, you should drop dead.’ And then I’ll be banned again.”
Today, Simon lived up to this promise, daring the service to shut him down again.
A sampling of the tweetstorm: