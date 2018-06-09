David Simon and his producing partner Nina K. Noble are known for groundbreaking dramas that shed light on institutional dysfunction and pressing social issues in very different areas of the country. That being said, he has some opinions about this administration and Donald Trump. So when he tweeted out that POTUS “should die of a slow moving venereal rash that settles in your lying throat,” should “die of boils,” Twitter wasn’t too happy and locked him out of the popular social media platform. At the ATX Television Festival, Simon had some choice words for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

During a panel titled “Politically Minded” he was joined by The Good Fight creators Robert King and Michelle King and he did not mince words about his temporary ban.

“I’m going to get back on and I’m going to basically say all the same things I got thrown off for, and I’m going to tweet them at Jack Dorsey,” he said. “I’m going to use the exact same language on the premise that telling somebody they can drop dead is not harassment.”

He continued, “So I’m just going to say, ‘Really, for your policies, you should drop dead.’ And then I’ll be banned again.”

The Deuce and The Wire showrunner said that his absence might be healthy for him and that his life might become “ordered.”

Later in the day, Simon and Noble were part of another panel that was void of Twitter talk and focused on celebrating 20 years of Blown Deadline Productions, which has served up some of the most captivating and complex series to air on television.

They were joined by director Anthony Hemingway (The Wire, Underground), casting director Alexa L. Fogel, and HBO executive Kary Antholis as well as actors Dominique Fishback (The Deuce) and Chris Coy (Treme).

During the panel, Noble said that throughout the years they didn’t have a plan for what they have done, but are “tremendously proud of what we have done.”

Simon joked, “We didn’t have a plan.” He continued that he is particularly proud that their shows have found success “without an audience.”

“No one watches the show when they are on the air,” he said referring to how their series gain audiences after they go off the air.

“If anyone had a plan, Blown Deadline would be a plan against that plan,” he quipped.