Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch says President Donald Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much.”

Speaking to The Guardian media outlet in the UK, Lynch said he was a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016, then switched to Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in the presidential election.

He now concedes that Trump may have been the correct choice.

“I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” Lynch said. “[Trump] could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

Lynch added, “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

In the past, Lynch has shown a wide range of political leanings. He expressed admiration for President Ronald Reagan’s libertarian philosophy, but endorsed Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election. He identifies as a Democrat now.

A memoir, Room To Dream is in the works by Lynch.