Nothing in David Lynch’s world is ever as it seems — “What year is this? as Twin Peaks: The Return might say — so Lynch’s not-so-fast-Mr. President missive today shouldn’t seem as shocking as, say, a winged frog creeping into the mouth of a sleeping woman.

After the Twin Peaks co-creator recently was quoted saying that Donald Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history,” Trump jumped on the praise Monday (while giving no indication that he knew quite who Lynch is).

But in a Lynchian response on Facebook today, the director directly addressed Trump, saying, “This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.

“Unfortunately,” Lynch writes (see the Facebook post below), “if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.

“It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated.”

The original quote came from a interview with The Guardian in which the Democrat-identifying Lynch said Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

Lynch added, “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Here is Lynch’s Facebook post in it entirety: