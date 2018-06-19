“So…we meet again. Who are your biggest advertisers now?” Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg tweeted at Fox News Channel star Laura Ingraham this morning. This after she described centers to which the Trump administration is sending children taken from parents at the southern border as “summer camps” and “boarding schools.”

One “I love capitalism!” tweet later, Hogg told his followers “If we get these advertisers pulled maybe @Ingraham will have to become a camp counselor and learn how wrong she is.” He then listed seven of them, including Ace Hardware, Cabela’s, Carfax, and John Deere.

Hogg and Ingraham last tangled in April, when she took to Twitter to ding him for one of his tweets, in which he expressed disappointment at being rejected by some of the colleges to which he had applied. More than 20 advertisers yanked spots from the program.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” Ingraham had tweeted, adding, “(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA … totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”

Hogg responded by asking who were her major advertisers, followed by a call-to-action to her sponsors to pull their ads. She apologized after some sponsors took Hogg’s suggestion.

Hogg rejected that apology, saying she was only trying to stem ad pullout. He said he would accept an apology from her when she denounced what he called the way in which her network has been mudslinging at him and his schoolmates as they call for more gun control measures. “It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children,” Hogg scolded.

Hogg’s tweets:

Hogg also re-tweeted the following:

Cabela’s posted this on Father’s Day but supports @IngrahamAngle who claims that separating families and putting children in cages is just like “summer camp.” These kids are getting abused. You should be ashamed. Contact Cabela’s here:

1-800-237-4444 https://t.co/qIrIgoSVZE — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) June 19, 2018