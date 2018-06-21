Entertainment One has inked a two-year first-look deal with David Ayer and Chris Long’s recently launched production shingle Cedar Park Entertainment. Under the pact, Ayer and Long will develop and produce original programming with eOne.

“David and Chris have a proven track record of creating content that engages and entertains audiences,” noted Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer of Film, Television and Digital, and Peter Micelli, eOne’s Chief Strategy Officer of Film, Television and Digital. “We’re excited to support a company with two accomplished and talented principals to continue to produce world-class programming.”

Long most recently served as programming chief at Audience Network which he ran for 18 years and oversaw such shows as Mr. Mercedes, Kingdom, You Me Her, Religion of Sports, Loudermilk and Hit the Road, along with the upcoming Condor and Give Us This Day.

Ayer most recently directed Netflix’s hit feature film Bright and will return to write and direct the sequel for Bright 2. Ayer previously directed global blockbuster Suicide Squad, which he also wrote, along with Fury, Sabotage, End of Watch, Street Kings, and he penned the screenplays for SU-571, The Fast & The Furious, Dark Blue, S.W.A.T., and Training Day.

Cedar Park was launched in January, shortly after Long’s exit from Audience Network. The company set Ayer-scripted Family Crimes as its first project, a co-production with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Cedar Park also acquired Stephen King’s The Bone Church to be adapted into a drama series, and which Cedar Park will also produce, and Cointelpro from Leon Hendrix and Ajani Jackson.

Cedar Park and Ayer are represented by CAA.

eOne’s upcoming slate includes Sharp Objects starring Amy Adams and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, which premieres July 8 on HBO, and The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion to air on ABC this year.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with eOne who are true leaders in this space and are crafting content for global audiences. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow Cedar Park and are excited to do that with Mark and Pete, who are truly the best in the business,” said Ayer and Long.