Freeform has begun production on holiday movie No Sleep ‘Till Christmas, with real-life husband and wife Dave and Odette Annable set to star. The pic is slated to air as part of Freeform’s annual holiday programming, “25 Days of Christmas.”

The romantic comedy written by Phil Traill and Steve Smith centers on two insomniac strangers plagued by exhaustion. Lizzie is a high-end event planner preparing for her own life’s biggest event — her wedding. She lies awake nightly while her devoted fiancé Josh rests peacefully, unaware of how to solve her issue. When a sleep-deprived incident causes her to run into Billy, a low-key bartender who is just as sleepless and frustrated as she is, they discover that they can only fall asleep while next to each other. What seems like an odd coincidence, and frankly a disruption to their lives, might be more meaningful than they’d like to admit.

The film will shoot in Toronto. Traill also directs and serves as an executive producer, alongside Cameron Johann and Brent Shields.

Dave Annable was most recently seen in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. Odette Annable just wrapped a season on the CW’s Supergirl as Reign/Sam.

Dave Annable is repped by UTA and manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment. Odette is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.