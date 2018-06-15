SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about Danny Masterson’s exit in Part 5 of Netflix’s The Ranch.

The question of how Danny Masterson would be written out of The Ranch following his exit last year has been answered.

Netflix on Friday released the first half of Season 3 (aka Part 5), which contains Masterson’s final episodes. As was reported in December, Netflix made the decision to write Masterson’s Rooster Bennett character out of the show following renewed attention on rape allegations made by four women against Masterson in the 2000s. In its statement at the time, the Internet TV network said, “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday [December 4] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson’s final episode titled “Change” finds his Rooster Bennett in a confrontation with Mary’s ex-con boyfriend Nick. One thing leads to another and the end result is Nick pulling out a gun after he throws Rooster a duffel bag full of his belongings, giving him two choices: “You either take that bag and disappear, or you could just disappear.” Rooster takes the latter option and leaves.

Masterson repeatedly has denied the rape allegations.

Masterson hasn’t been officially replaced on The Ranch, but it was previously announced that Dax Shepard is joining Part 6 in a new recurring role. No premiere date yet for Part 6.