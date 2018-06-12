Coming off a starring turn as Cinderella on the final season of ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Dania Ramirez is set for another major role on a fairy tale-themed drama series. The OUAT and Devious Maids alumna has been tapped for a lead role in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. She joins an all-star cast that includes James Wolk, Danielle Campbell, Paul Wesley, Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Ramirez will play Hannah, a young Army vet who has returned from the war with scars both inside and out. She comes back to New York City in an attempt to rebuild her life, but when her estranged brother calls for help she finds herself in a deadly chase for survival.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Ramirez was most recently seen as Cinderella in the seventh and final season of Once Upon A Time. She previously starred as Rosie Westmore on Lifetime’s Devious Maids and had key roles in HBO’s Entourage and NBC’s Heroes, among other credits. She is repped by ICM Partners and Primary Wave Entertainment.