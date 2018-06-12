Dancer and digital influencer Tessa Brooks is set as the solo headliner of Fullscreen Live’s 20-city Girl’s Night In Tour, which gives fans an opportunity to watch live performances and meet their favorite online celebrities.

Brooks has attracted millions of followers across social platforms, rising to prominence on the strength of her vlogs and viral dance videos on YouTube. She has worked with such major brands as Marc Jacobs Beauty, Coca Cola, Smashbox Cosmetics and Uber, and will soon appear in the digital series Boss Cheer from the teen-focused digital media company Brat.

“I’m so excited to get on the road and do what I love best, dance” said Brooks.

Touring represents another source revenue for YouTubers with substantial online followings, from Tyler Oakley taking the stage in his pajamas in 2014 in Tyler Oakley’s Slumber Party top gamer Mark “Markiplier” Fishbach’s recent You’re Welcome comedy tour. This marks the fourth year of the Girls Night In tour, which in previous years brought multiple digital luminaries on the road.

“Fullscreen Live’s ‘Girls Night In’ franchise continues with its original mission, to connect fans with inspiring female creators in real-life,” said Jeff Kuprycz, its senior director.

Tickets go on sale today, at prices starting at $20. The tour kicks off Aug. 15 at The Abbey in Orlando, Fla, and concludes Oct. 6th at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Brooks is represented by Scale Management, Abrams Artists Agency, and Mike Salvatore of Holmes Weinberg.