Fox TV Group chairman and CEO Dana Walden has a ticket to join the board of directors at Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company.

She and Gary Newman have shared the top Fox job since July 2014, overseeing all facets of the broadcast network including programming, business affairs and marketing. She also runs its TV production unit 20th Century Fox Television production studio and cable and streaming production unit Fox 21 Television Studios, which she has led since 1999. Walden also has served on the Hulu board since November.

Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation board of directors, said Walden’s “extensive experience spanning technology and media will offer new perspectives and bring invaluable expertise to our accomplished board.”

Live Nation Entertainment comprises Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.