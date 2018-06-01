Fox is making casting changes on its single-camera comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman, toplined by Thomas Lennon. JoAnna Garcia Swisher has been tapped as the new female lead, replacing Ashley Williams, who was in the pilot. Additionally, child actor Jack Stanton has been cast as Dan’s (Lennon) son in another recasting.

Both Swisher and Stanton just became available after their series, ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Fox’s The Mick, respectively, were cancelled last month.

As we previously reported, Fox brass liked Lennon in Dan the Weatherman but had issues with other aspects of the pilot, which did not make the cut to series was left alive for possible retooling/recasting/reshooting and midseason consideration. The pilot will now reshoot several scenes in the summer.

Fox

Fox currently has no comedy series on deck for a midseason launch after the network slotted its three new half-hour shows — all multi-camera — for fall, Rel, Cool Kids and the revived Last Man Standing, and cancelled all of its existing comedy series, except for Ghosted whose renewal decision is still pending.

The retooled Dan the Weather pilot will likely be considered alongside two off-cycle comedy pilots Fox will be filming this summer, Bless This Mess, starring Lake Bell, and untitled Rob McElhenney/Rob Rosell.

Written by Steve Dildarian, Dan the Weatherman centers on Dan (Lennon). After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the local cable station.

Dildarian executive produces with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Jeff Morton for 20th Century Fox TV and Tomorrow Studios.

Natalie Ceballos, James Earl and Daniel Stern co-star.

Swisher, who is returning to half-hour comedy after several hourlong series, including The Astronaut Wives Club, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Once Upon a Time, is repped by UTA and John Carrabino; Stanton is repped by the Osbrink Agency.