EXCLUSIVE: Damon Wolf has been set to become president of worldwide marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Wolf is the current co-head of marketing at TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. He will make the move January 1, and will replace Tim Palen.

Palen, the longtime marketing chief and the brains behind such lauded film launch campaigns as The Hunger Games and La La Land, will continue to steer marketing for Lionsgate until early year end. Then, he’ll become Lionsgate Chief Brand Officer, overseeing the company’s franchise management and location-based entertainment, reporting to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. Wolf will report to Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, who has been overhauling his team and who counts Wolf as a key hire after naming his longtime collaborator Nathan Kahane to the president post.

At Sony, President of World Wide Marketing and Distribution Josh Greenstein just sent out the following memo to the Motion Picture Group.

Team:

I’d like to share an important update to our marketing team: Damon Wolf, currently an EVP/co-head of marketing and creative advertising for TriStar Pictures and Screen Gems will be departing the studio to become President, Worldwide Marketing, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. He will remain on board until the end of this year when a replacement is named.

Damon’s long career in film began over 20 years ago on the agency side. From there, he built two creative advertising and strategy businesses before landing at Sony Pictures in 2014 as head of marketing for the then newly re-launched TriStar Pictures. In 2015, he partnered with Danielle Misher to also assume marketing oversight for our Screen Gems label. I am grateful to Damon for his invaluable contributions to studio successes such as Baby Driver, Don’t Breathe, The Perfect Guy, Resident Evil, Underworld, All The Money in the World and Trainspotting 2.

Damon wanted to share the below with all of you:

“I’d like to share a heartfelt thanks to Tom Rothman who has been an important figure in my career both as a mentor and a friend; Josh Greenstein who I’ve had the pleasure of working with since we were both…a lot younger; and Danielle Misher who is among the very best, both as a creative partner and work wife. The people I have met and had the amazing opportunity to work with at Sony Pictures will forever hold a special place in my heart. This lot is filled with creativity, laughter and spirit that I will always cherish.

I had so much fun on Don’t Breathe while they were at Good Universe, and I look forward to working alongside Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane as Lionsgate moves into an exciting new chapter, and building on the high creative bar Tim Palen has set.”

Please join me in thanking Damon for his steadfast dedication and hard work, and in wishing him all the best in the next chapter of his extraordinary career.

Josh

Wolf was brought to Sony in 2014 by Tom Rothman to head marketing when Rothman re-launched TriStar Pictures. Wolf transitioned with Rothman into the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group when Rothman became Sony Pictures chairman. Wolf then added oversight of the film slates for Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Acquisitions, partnering with Danielle Misher under President of World Wide Marketing and Distribution Josh Greenstein. Among the film launch campaigns in which he was integral were Baby Driver, Don’t Breathe, the latest franchise installments of Resident Evil and Underworld, The Perfect Guy as well as Jodie Foster’s Money Monster, Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting 2, and Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World. Upcoming films he’ll see through before departing include the Studio 8 film White Boy Rick, the Jason Reitman-directed The Front Runner and the 2018 Sundance Audience Award winner Searching.

Wolf began his career in print advertising and digital marketing. He was CEO and founding partner of Crew Creative Advertising as well as co-founder for strategy firm Fanthropology, a social listening and analytical strategy firm that provided deep marketing insights and strategies for all the major studios. Through those businesses he has worked on such diverse film slates as the Harry Potter franchise, The Matrix Trilogy, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, The Saw films, Tyler Perry’s branded films, The Twilight Franchise, Identity Thief, Meet the Fockers, Bridesmaids, and HBO’s The Sopranos, The Wire and the launch of Game of Thrones. In addition to film and TV, Wolf creatively oversaw marketing campaigns for MGM Grand Hotels Worldwide and all digital marketing strategy for retainer client Discovery Communications. Wolf was also a producer and financier of the Broadway musical Legally Blonde.