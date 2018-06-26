EXCLUSIVE: The Amara Cash-directed Daddy Issues will premiere at Outfest in Los Angeles July 14 and in this exclusive clip (watch above) the movie’s stars Madison Lawlor and Montana Manning get into an interesting discussion about being labeled as “straight” or “lesbian.”

Daddy Issues follows Maya (Lawlor), a talented queer artist on the verge of a first love that is more complicated than anything she could imagine. Maya spends her days escaping into her drawings and social media, where she cyberstalks the aspiring designer Jasmine (Manning) — who has a co-dependent relationship with a neurotic sugar daddy. When Maya and Jasmine’s paths finally cross, they begin a romantic relationship that provides Maya her dream of first love and Jasmine the inspiration she needs to jump start her career. It’s all gumdrops and fairytales until a bizarre love triangle soon emerges, all because of “daddy issues” — hence the title.

Now in its 36th year, Outfest begins July 12 and continues through July 22. Outfest opens with Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary Studio 54 and closes with Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director Angela Robinson is set to receive the Outfest Achievement Award.