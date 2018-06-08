The CW has closed its upfront sales for the upcoming 2018-2019 TV season, seeing increases in both CPMs and overall volume.

Sources familiar with the situation say CW had low double-digit increases in advertising CPMs, with a jump of about 10%-11%. It also saw strong double-digit volume increases, with overall volume up about 15%.

The network’s inventory is about 80% sold.

The source said there’s been strong response from advertisers to the addition of an extra night of programming on Sundays, with the added inventory helping. Among the shows providing sparks were Black Lightning and Riverdale, we’re hearing, as well as incoming shows All American from Greg Berlanti and the Charmed reboot for its name recognition.

The CW is an early pioneer in multi-platform sales.